ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com)-- Safe to say every Blues fan is waking up this morning on cloud nine.
But one particular fan is extra excited to see her team play for the Stanley Cup.
Laila Anderson has been diagnosed with a life threatening immune disease.
Her own battle has been inspiring the team. After the Blues sent the San Jose Sharks packing with a 5-1 win Tuesday night, Laila celebrated with the team and their families.
She has been outside the Blues tunnel giving out high-fives all season and never gave up on the team.
And it's paid off.
Her favorite player Colton Parayko says he's learned so much from Laila this season.
"She is such a warrior for us. She's special she's so cool," said Parayko.
After the game last night, Laila celebrated with the team and their families.
She met St. Louis native Pat Maroon meet after the Blues win.
Maroon tells her she's always on player's minds and the talk of the locker room. He also says they play for her.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.