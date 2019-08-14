ALTON, Ill. (AP) — A marker will be placed at a site in southern Illinois where the state's first soybeans were planted.
Officials of the Illinois State Historical Society will join Lewis and Clark Community College representatives when the marker is dedicated Aug. 23 in Alton.
The Telegraph in Alton reports Dr. Benjamin Franklin Edwards traveled to San Francisco in 1849, where he helped shipwreck survivors from Japan. They reportedly showed Edwards their appreciation with a gift of "Japanese Peas."
Edwards returned to Alton in April 1851 and gave six of the peas to a friend, who planted them in his home garden.
The U.S. Agriculture Department reports Illinois' 2018 soybean production totaled 688 million bushels.
Alton Mayor Brant Walker says commemorating the soybean planting adds a new chapter to the city's history.
___
Information from: The Telegraph, http://www.thetelegraph.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.