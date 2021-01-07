(CNN) -- Facebook's restrictions on President Donald Trump's account will continue for at least the next two weeks and perhaps "indefinitely," CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a blog post on Thursday.
The decision marks a major escalation by Facebook as it's come under intense pressure to ban Trump following his inflammatory rhetoric encouraging insurrection.
If the restrictions hold, Facebook could be the first major platform to remove Trump permanently.
Facebook and Twitter took the extraordinary step on Wednesday of locking President Donald Trump's account on their platforms after his supporters stormed the Capitol building to protest the election.
