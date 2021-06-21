ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – After surrendering his gun as part of a plea deal last week, Mark McCloskey has a new AR-15-style rifle.
After pleading guilty to two charges Thursday afternoon, Mark and Patricia McCloskey told reporters it was a victory and they would do it all again.
Mark McCloskey pleaded guilty Thursday to misdemeanor fourth-degree assault and was fined $750. His wife, Patricia McCloskey, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor harassment and was fined $2,000. The couple also agreed to give up the weapons used during the June 2020 confrontation.
“I’d do it again," Mark McCloskey, who is running for a U.S. Senate seat in Missouri, said from the courthouse steps in downtown St. Louis after Thursday's hearing. "Any time the mob approaches me, I’ll do what I can to put them in imminent threat of physical injury because that’s what kept them from destroying my house and my family.”
The Saturday after the duo pleaded guilty, Mark McCloskey posted photos on Twitter with the caption “Checking out my new AR!” The photos showed him holding a gun and posing alongside his wife, who was giving a thumbs up inside a gun store.
Checking out my new AR! #2A #MOSen pic.twitter.com/Qa5UKupXSX— Mark McCloskey (@mccloskeyusa) June 19, 2021
Because the charges were misdemeanors, the McCloskeys do not face the possibility of losing their law licenses and can continue to own firearms.
