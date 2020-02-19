ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – On Wednesday, Mark Mantovani announced that he is running for St. Louis County Executive.
In 2018, the democrat lost to Steve Stenger by around 1,100 votes. Following Stenger’s indictment on a pay-to-play scheme in 2019, the St. Louis County Council appointed Sam Page to the position.
Mantovani made the announcement on a video posted to his Facebook page.
In addition to Mantovani and Page, County Assessor Jake Zimmerman has also announced his candidacy for St. Louis County Executive.
