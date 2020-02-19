Mark Mantovani

Mark Mantovani announced his candidacy for St. Louis County Executive in a video Wednesday.

 Mark Mantovani / Facebook

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – On Wednesday, Mark Mantovani announced that he is running for St. Louis County Executive.

In 2018, the democrat lost to Steve Stenger by around 1,100 votes. Following Stenger’s indictment on a pay-to-play scheme in 2019, the St. Louis County Council appointed Sam Page to the position.

Mantovani made the announcement on a video posted to his Facebook page. 

In addition to Mantovani and Page, County Assessor Jake Zimmerman has also announced his candidacy for St. Louis County Executive.

Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.