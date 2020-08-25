ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The attorney representing Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the Central West End couple seen pointing guns at protesters in late June, claims the couple has received threats after their speech at the Republican National Convention Monday night.
Attorney Albert Watkins did not elaborate on the types of “threats and acts of intimidation” the McCloskeys received but said that “appropriate security measures have been put into place.”
News 4 reached out to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department to ask if an investigation is underway into the threats. A spokesperson said “we are not aware of anything at this time.” Police said they have not responded to a call on Portland Place, where the McCloskeys live, since June 30.
Although Watkins says that police and the FBI are aware of the threats.
Patricia and Mark McCloskey were seen pointing guns at protesters who were marching on Portland Place heading to St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson's home on June 28. The protesters were calling for Krewson to resign. Mark McCloskey came out with a semi-automatic rifle and his wife emerged with a semi-automatic handgun. No shots were fired.
Then in July, Prosecutor Kim Gardner charged the couple with unlawful use of a weapon - flourishing. Those charges caught the attention of President Donald Trump.
In their speech at the RNC Monday night, Mark and Patricia McCloskey, lawyers in their 60s, said that they had a “God-given right” to defend themselves and their property.
“They want to abolish the suburbs altogether by ending single-family home zoning,” Patricia said, actions she argued “would bring crime, lawlessness and low-quality apartments into thriving suburban neighborhoods.”
The McCloskeys live in the Central West End neighborhood in the city.
