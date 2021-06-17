ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Mark and Patricia McCloskey pleaded guilty to two charges in court Thursday afternoon.
Mark McCloskey pleaded guilty to a Class C misdemeanor of fourth-degree assault and Patricia McCloskey pleaded guilty to a Class A misdemeanor of second-degree harassment. As part of the deal, they agreed to give up their guns and pay the maximum fines of $2,000 and $750. They will not face any jail time.
The charges stem from when the couple pointed guns at protesters on June 20, 2020 outside their Central West End home.
The couple previously pleaded not guilty and were set to go on trial in November.
News 4 caught up with the couple outside the courtroom Thursday and Mark said he has no regrets.
"In other words, I stood on my porch with a rifle and made them back up and that what I would do again. If that’s a crime in Missouri by God I did it and I would do it again," said McCloskey.
Last month, Mark announced he was running for a U.S. Senate seat.
