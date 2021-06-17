ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- After pleading guilty to two charges Thursday afternoon, Mark and Patricia McCloskey told reporters it was a victory and they would do it all again.
Mark McCloskey pleaded guilty to a Class C misdemeanor of fourth-degree assault and Patricia McCloskey pleaded guilty to a Class A misdemeanor of second-degree harassment. As part of the deal, they agreed to give up their guns and pay the maximum fines of $2,000 and $750. They will not face any jail time. The couple must also surrender both weapons.
"It's a good day for the McCloskey's I can tell you that," Mark McCloskey said. "In other words, I stood on my porch with a rifle and made them back up and that's what I would do again. If that’s a crime in Missouri by God I did it and I would do it again."
[READ: Central West End couple explains why they pointed guns at protesters who demanded Krewson's resignation]
The charges stem from when the couple pointed guns at protesters on June 20, 2020 outside their Central West End home. The protesters were on their way to former Mayor Lyda Krewson's home, calling for her resignation. The protesters were not there for the McCloskey's. The couple previously pleaded not guilty and were set to go on trial in November.
The case was handled by a special prosecutor after St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner was dismissed from the case. The McCloskey's filed a motion to remove her because Gardner used them in campaign material.
"The prosecutor dropped every charge except for alleging that I purposely placed other people in imminent risk of physical injury, I sure as heck did," Mark McCloskey said. "That’s what the guns were there for and I would do it again anytime the mob approaches me. I'll do what I can to place them in imminent threat of physical injury cause that’s what kept them from destroying my house and my family."
Last month, Mark McCloskey announced he was running for a U.S. Senate seat. Within a few hours of pleading guilty, he released a campaign video capitalizing on the incident with an AR-15 in his hand.
A year ago, the mob came to my door to attack my family— I backed them downThe mob came for me, the media attacked me & prosecutors tried to punish me for defending my familyThey dropped all charges, except for a claim I instilled “imminent fear” in the mobI’d do it again. pic.twitter.com/ECPsSwa2Iw— Mark McCloskey (@mccloskeyusa) June 17, 2021
