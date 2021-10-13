Lieutenant Colonel Stuart Scheller

Lieutenant Colonel Stuart Scheller made a video criticizing senior leadership in the wake of the Kabul attack

 CBS NEWS via FACEBOOK

NORTH CAROLINA (CBS NEWS) -- The Marine officer whose online video criticizing senior military leaders over the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan went viral is expected to plead guilty at his court-martial this week, his lawyer said.

Lieutenant Colonel Stuart Scheller is facing several charges ahead of the court-martial set for Thursday at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina. They include disrespect toward superior commissioned officers, willfully disobeying a superior commissioned officer and conduct unbecoming an officer and a gentleman.

One of Scheller's attorneys, Timothy Parlatore, confirmed to CBS News that his client would be pleading guilty, but would not say which charges Scheller would plead guilty to, since details are still being finalized.

