NORTH CAROLINA (CBS NEWS) -- The Marine officer whose online video criticizing senior military leaders over the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan went viral is expected to plead guilty at his court-martial this week, his lawyer said.
US Marine officer relieved of command after criticizing military leaders about Afghanistan withdrawal
US Marine Corps Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller has been relieved of command after he posted a video online questioning military leaders' handling of the situation in Afghanistan, a Marine Corps spokesperson said Friday.
Lieutenant Colonel Stuart Scheller is facing several charges ahead of the court-martial set for Thursday at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina. They include disrespect toward superior commissioned officers, willfully disobeying a superior commissioned officer and conduct unbecoming an officer and a gentleman.
One of Scheller's attorneys, Timothy Parlatore, confirmed to CBS News that his client would be pleading guilty, but would not say which charges Scheller would plead guilty to, since details are still being finalized.
