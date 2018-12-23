HARRISBURG, Penn. (WHP/CNN) -- Jaden Green is on the big screen at the Hershey’s Bear Game, saluting his big brother, Austin. What the 10-year-old didn’t know was that his big brother made it home for the holidays making his appearance at the game.
“I mean I’m surprised, definitely surprised, I haven’t been this surprised in forever,” Jaden said.
Jaden jumped right into his big brother’s arms, with the entire audience cheering. It has been about a year since Austin has been home.
“It’s a lot different than seeing everyone you work with every day,” said Austin. “I’ve been Facetime videoing them and texting and calling whenever I can cause we’re busy with work, so it’s good to be home.
Their mom Kellie had the surprise all planned out. Austin has been home for about 24 hours and it was a tough secret.
"It was even this morning he was crying because he missed his brother so much so it was hard not to tell him then, three hours ago, don't worry buddy he's coming home," Kellie Green said.
Jaden has big plans for his brother Austin, one of the most important people in his life.
“Hug him every day,” Jaden said. “Yes he is my hero, just for my entire life."
