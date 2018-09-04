ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis Fire Department’s Marine Rescue Task Force is responding to calls for a person in the Mississippi River near the 100 block of Spring Garden Drive.
The site of the incident is near the old Chain of Rocks Bridge.
It’s unclear how the person ended up in the water or what their condition is. News 4 is headed to the scene and will bring you more information as the story develops.
