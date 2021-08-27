ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A Marine from Wentzville, Missouri was killed in Thursday's suicide bombing in Kabul.

Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz was killed in the bombing outside the airport, according to State Representative Nick Schroer's Facebook. The Facebook group Wentzville, Missouri Marines also posted about his death.

"Our hearts are heavy today for the tragic loss of one of our own," Schroer wrote. "Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz paid the ultimate sacrifice yesterday serving our nation. He is a Marine out of Wentzville, MO and a true American hero. Our hearts and prayers go out to his family today in these tragic times."

Biden warned 'another terror attack in Kabul is likely' as mission enters 'most dangerous period' President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were warned by their national security team on Friday "another terror attack in Kabul is likely," according to White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

Thursday’s bombing — blamed on Afghanistan’s offshoot of the Islamic State group, a lethal enemy of both the Taliban and the West — made for one of the deadliest days in the two-decade Afghan war.

Two officials said the number of Afghans killed rose to 169, one of the country’s highest death tolls in a terror attack. The U.S. said it was the most lethal day for American forces in Afghanistan since 2011.

The officials who gave the Afghan death toll were not authorized to talk to the media and spoke on condition of anonymity. The number of dead was subject to change as authorities examined the dismembered remains.

The Pentagon also said Friday that there was just one suicide bomber — at the airport gate — not two, as U.S. officials initially said.

Congressman Blaine Luetkemeyer, whose district includes Wentzville, released the following statement about Schmitz's death:

My statement on the death of Wentzville native, Marine Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz: pic.twitter.com/xBFenIrEu2 — Blaine Luetkemeyer (@RepBlaine) August 27, 2021

Congresswoman Ann Wagner also posted about the young Marine's death.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.