CBS NEWS -- An active-duty Marine commander was relieved of his duties Friday for a video post he made criticizing senior leadership in the wake of the Kabul attack that killed 13 U.S. service members.

Lieutenant Colonel Stuart Scheller posted a video to Facebook Thursday in which he asked senior civilian and military leadership to own up to mistakes they made in the course of the withdrawal in Afghanistan. The Facebook post came after it had been confirmed that a number of Marines were among those killed in the suicide bomb attack in Kabul. Scheller said one of the Marines killed was someone close to him.

"I have been fighting for 17 years. I am willing to throw it all away to say to my senior leaders: I demand accountability," he said in the video.

Scheller continued by stating "people are upset because their senior leaders let them down and none of them are raising their hands and accepting responsibility and saying we messed this up."

US airstrike targets Islamic State member in Afghanistan Acting swiftly on President Joe Biden's promise to retaliate for the deadly suicide bombing at Kabul airport, the U.S. military said it used a drone strike to kill a member of the Islamic State group's Afghanistan affiliate Saturday.

He criticized Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and the nation's top military officer, Joint Chiefs Chairman General Mark Milley for testifying that the Afghan National Security Forces would hold and for allowing the closure of Bagram Airfield, forcing evacuations to go through Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport.

"Did any of you throw your rank on the table and say, 'Hey, it's a bad idea to evacuate Bagram airfield, a strategic air base before we evacuate everyone,'" Sheller said.

Continue reading at CBSNEWS.com