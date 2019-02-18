ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Marijuana industry experts will be in St. Louis Monday to talk about how to regulate it.
While Missouri is still months away from people being able to apply for medical marijuana identification cards, they continue to work on coming up with the rules for the program.
At Monday night’s workshop, people interested in the business-side of the industry will learn how to apply for a license and how to sell medical marijuana. Cannabis industry leaders will also be sharing insights and lessons learned from establishing medical marijuana businesses in the past.
So far, over 400 people have pre-filed their business applications. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services will begin accepting forms for those licenses in early August.
Monday night’s meeting will take place from 5:30 to 9 p.m. at the University of Missouri-St. Louis’ J.C. Penny Conference Center at 1 University Drive.
For patients interested in medical marijuana, the state will begin taking applications in the beginning of July. Click here to find out what conditions would qualify for a medical marijuana card.
Want to register for the workshop? Click here.
For information about deadlines regarding application deadlines, click here.
