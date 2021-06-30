Greenlight Dispensary joined forces with Appetite 4 Humanity to hand out hundreds of free meals Wednesday in St. Louis’ Baden neighborhood.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Greenlight Dispensary helped hand out hundreds of free meals Wednesday in St. Louis’ Baden neighborhood. The dispensary joined forces with Appetite 4 Humanity to provide meals to families in need.

The meals were handed out on a first-come, first-served basis. They also offered all residents a no-charge medical marijuana card, which has a value of more than $100.

"We just want to make sure we can give back,” said Greenlight Dispensary manager, Levi Orr Buresch.

The company plans to give away free meals for at least the next three Wednesdays.

