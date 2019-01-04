ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Local Missouri State Senator, and frequent President Trump critic, Maria Chappelle-Nadal took to social media to call for his impeachment Friday.
The tweets, which used #ImpeachTheMF, came after newly-elected Michigan Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib used an expletive Thursday in pushing for impeaching President Donald Trump.
#ImpeachTheMF#ImpeachTheMF#ImpeachTheMF#ImpeachTheMF#ImpeachTheMF#ImpeachTheMF#ImpeachTheMF#ImpeachTheMF#ImpeachTheMF#ImpeachTheMF#ImpeachTheMF#ImpeachTheMF#ImpeachTheMF#ImpeachTheMF#ImpeachTheMF#ImpeachTheMF#ImpeachTheMF#ImpeachTheMF#ImpeachTheMF#ImpeachTheMF— MariaChappelleNadal (@MariaChappelleN) January 4, 2019
Speaking to a crowd at an event sponsored by the progressive group MoveOn, Tlaib recalled the moment she won her election in November.
"And when your son looks at you and says, 'Mama look, you won. Bullies don't win,' and I said, 'Baby, they don't,' because we're gonna go in there and we're going to impeach the motherf****r," Tlaib said Thursday, speaking of Trump, according to a video posted on Twitter by Nestor Ruiz, an activist with United We Dream.
Chappelle-Nadal has tweeted multiple times using #ImpeachTheMF, which is trending nationally.
Chappelle-Nadal, in the past, has called for Trump to receive a mental evaluation. She also, in 2017, deleted a Facebook post in which she said she "hoped Trump is assassinated". She later apologized.
