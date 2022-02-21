Mardi Gras preparations expedited ahead of winter weather expected Thursday

SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Soulard will once again play host to the 43rd annual Mardi Gras celebration, two years since it was last held in-person.

While Mardi Gras celebrations in St. Louis include 12 events over the span of two and a half months, this weekend's Mayor's Ball and Grand Parade are the highlights of the celebration.

"With a few exceptions, we are faring 20 to 50 percent better so far this year than in 2020," Mack Bradley, President of the Mardi Gras Foundation said. "I think we learned last weekend people want to get out of the house and do something."

Early this week, crews are setting up tents, portable toilets and fencing ahead of expected winter weather this week.

"Right now, we're running about 24 hours ahead of schedule to get everything in place before the weather," Bradley said.

The 20th Mayor's Ball will take place at the Midway at St. Louis Union Station on Friday night. It's the first time the event will not take place at city hall, as organizers cited the need for additional space.

On Saturday, the Grand Parade will begin at 11 a.m. The parade will start at the corner of South 7th Street and Cerre Street, proceed south on 7th to Chouteau Avenue, turn east on Chouteau to South Broadway, then south on South Broadway to Park Avenue. The parade will end at South 7th and Sidney Street.

"About 25 percent of the people who come out to the parade are from out of town," Bradley said.

New this year, anyone looking to access the party tents will have to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours. Additionally, all guests will have to provide photo ID that matches the name given on the vaccination card.

"When you're standing in line to get into a tent and it's 35 degrees, you want it to be efficient and we need it to be thorough," Bradley said. "I'm confident we have enough volunteers to keep the process moving and not cause many delays."

All street alcohol vendors will end at 7 p.m. on Saturday night and bars will be required to close at 11:30 p.m. Local bars that take part in the celebration every year, like Molly's, are excited about turnout.

"We sold out a week ago and it was the earliest we've ever sold out of tickets, so that's exciting, that's a good thing," Luke Reynolds, co-owner of Molly's, said.

Mardi Gras weekend can easily become the busiest weekend of the season, meaning revenue that can help many of the small bars and restaurants get through the rest of the year.

"We're a summertime place, we have a lot of patio space, so I would say it gets us caught up on the rest of winter and gives us some momentum headed into spring," he said.

Each year, the Mardi Gras celebration brings more than $20 million in regional economic activity.