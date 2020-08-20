ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Marcus Theatres will reopen some locations before the end of the month.
On Aug. 21, the St. Charles Cinema and Eagles Landing Cinema will open. Then, on Aug. 28, the O’Fallon Cinema, Arnold Cinema, Des Peres Cinema, Ronnies Cinema, Chesterfield Cinema, and Town Square Cinema will reopen.
The reopened locations will have enhanced protocols that will follow current local health and safety guidelines.
Click here to learn more about what to expect at the reopened theatres.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.