ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Marcus Theatres has changed its bag policy.
Those attending the cinemas can no longer carry in a bag larger than 12” X 12” X 6”.
Marcus Theatres issued a statement on social media stating the update to the policy is intended to provide a safe experience for all moviegoers.
Diaper bags and medical equipment bags are exceptions to the rule. Children must be present for the diaper bag exception.
Marcus Theatres operates at least nine complexes on both sides of the river in the St. Louis area.
