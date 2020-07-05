ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Demonstrators marched to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department Headquarters Sunday to demand justice for a woman who was fatally shot two days before Christmas.
Destiny Gray was shot on December 23, 2019. Her mother Le'Jon Gray says her daughter was a victim of domestic violence, but the person who pulled the trigger has not been charged. Demonstrators say the story does not add up.
"My heart has been broken, I am living my worst nightmare and to feel like I am in a system that has broken my trust, because she meant something," Le'Jon Gray said. "She still means something."
Le'Jon Gray says she is getting the runaround from police and St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner.
"We are completely outraged that it has been six months and no further than I was before, no one is giving me answers," Le'Jon Gray said.
Gardner's office sent a statement Sunday night saying investigators with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department (SLMPD) don't have enough evidence to warrant charges and the investigation remains ongoing. Here's the rest of the statement:
"Our office checked the status of this unfortunate incident and confirmed with the ongoing SLMPD’s investigation and determined that this case unfortunately does not have enough evidence at this time to present a warrant application for charges. Unfortunately, the SLMPD investigation has determined this incident to be a justified shooting with the evidence currently available at this time. My office was assured by the SLMPD that if additional evidence that will address any of evidentiary challenges in this case they will look to present charges in a warrant application in the future. As you know, there is no statute of limitation for a murder case. This is an unfortunate situation for the victim’s family and is still an open investigation."
