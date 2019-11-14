Marcell Ozuna rejected the Cardinals' qualifying offer before the deadline of 5 p.m. Eastern Thursday, according to multiple reports.
The offer would have paid Ozuna $17.8 million for the 2020 season. His rejection officially signals that Ozuna will pursue a contract in free agency this winter.
Assuming Ozuna does not re-sign with the Cardinals, St. Louis will receive draft pick compensation in the upcoming June draft from the team that ultimately signs Ozuna to a new deal. At this point, it would be surprising to see Ozuna end up back with the Cardinals next season and beyond.
Ozuna finished this past season ranked second on the Cardinals in RBIs and third in home runs.
