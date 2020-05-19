ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- While many students are getting send-offs, one area school is saying goodbye to their beloved principal.
Maplewood-Richmond Heights Elementary School staff applauded and cheered on Dr. Jason Adams, before he takes the next step in his career.
Adams is leaving his post as principal to take a job as assistant superintendent of Webster Groves Schools.
Staff surprised Adams at their teacher parade Tuesday, and he's thankful for their send-off.
"It's tough in this environment to be leaving and not being able to say goodbye to the staff, our families," he said. "To be able to say goodbye to my staff," Adams said.
Dr. Adams spent eight years working for Maplewood-Richmond Heights School District.
