MAPLEWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Several bus drivers within the Maplewood-Richmond Heights School District took to their old bus routes on Friday to see students they haven't seen in weeks.
Karen Paul, or "Miss Karen" as her riders know her, said she has missed her students and her daily interactions with them.
"I do miss a lot of my kids, they get on in the morning and give me my hugs and stuff so we haven't seen them," she said. "I've never been in a parade before, so!"
The bus drivers decorated their buses with window paint and streamers before being escorted around town by both the police and fire departments. Around every turn, dozens of students stood waving from the sidewalk.
Lila, a fourth grader in the district, said it was nice to see the parade pass by her house as it changed up the scenery.
"It's kinda been difficult and I'm kinda getting used to it now but not seeing my friends is hard and weird," she said. "I'm ready to go back to school in the fall."
On Thursday, Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced all public and private schools would not return to their regular schedules for the rest of the academic year. Instead, districts will continue to take part in e-learning.
[READ: Gov. Parson announces closure of Missouri schools through end of school year]
"It's fun to be at home because we can do things, but when you're supposed to do your work, it's tempting to go and play so it's kind of hard," said second grader Marin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.