MAPLEWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- July 21 this year marks 11 years since a 22-year-old Maplewood firefighter was killed in the line of duty.

Ryan Hummert died in 2008 while responding to a call for a car fire.

Moments after he got out of his vehicle, he was shot and killed by a sniper from across the street.

The sniper also shot at two other police officers, who survived.

The gunman who killed Hummert set his own house on fire and took his own life before an arrest could be made.

On Sunday, the Maplewood Police Department posted this message to its Facebook page: "Let us never forget your sacrifice, Ryan. You are missed, you are mourned, but you will never be forgotten."