Maplewood police find maroon van wanted after city's first homicide in a decade

MAPLEWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police in Maplewood have found a van they were seeking in connection with a fatal shooting.
Jakobe Bass, 19, was found shot multiple times in a parking lot in the 2600 block of Bellevue around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
A day after Bass’ death, police shared surveillance photos of a maroon 2006-2010 Toyota Sienna XLE with chrome trim pieces they are searching for. On Thursday, police announced they had found and recovered the van.
The shooting is not believed to be random. The last recorded homicide to take place in Maplewood happened in 2010.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Maplewood Police Department at 314-646-3630 or the Maplewood crime tip line at 314-781-3733.
