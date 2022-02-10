You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Maplewood police find maroon van wanted after city's first homicide in a decade

  • Updated
  • Updated
  • 0

Police in Maplewood have released surveillance photo of a van sought in connection with a fatal shooting Tuesday afternoon.

Jakobe Bass

Jakobe Bass, 19, died after being shot in Maplewood on Feb. 8, 2022

MAPLEWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police in Maplewood have found a van they were seeking in connection with a fatal shooting. 

Jakobe Bass, 19, was found shot multiple times in a parking lot in the 2600 block of Bellevue around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

A day after Bass’ death, police shared surveillance photos of a maroon 2006-2010 Toyota Sienna XLE with chrome trim pieces they are searching for. On Thursday, police announced they had found and recovered the van.

Maplewood Surveillance photo

Maroon van sought in connection with a homicide in Maplewood.

The shooting is not believed to be random. The last recorded homicide to take place in Maplewood happened in 2010.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Maplewood Police Department at 314-646-3630 or the Maplewood crime tip line at 314-781-3733.

Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in Maplewood Tuesday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.