MAPLEWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The Maplewood Police Department is warning residents of a scam involving a man tampering with cars and later offering to fix them.
According to a Facebook post by the department, multiple residents have reported an individual who they believe is tricking residents out of their money.
The department said a Hispanic man claiming to be a mechanic approaches individuals in parking lots and says he saw a problem with their car.
Usually he says the problem is a loose or wobbly wheel.
He then tells the victim he can fix the problem right there, but charges between $50 and $300 to do so.
Police believe the man might be tampering with the vehicles while the drivers aren’t around, in order to create a problem for him to fix.
Victims have reported that the man drives a silver Mercedes Benz S550 with a temporary Missouri license plate, and usually has a woman, also Hispanic, with him.
The department encourages anyone who encounters the man to decline his services and contact the Maplewood Police Department at 314-645-3000, or dial 911.
