Music has always played a huge role in Matt Pentecost’s life. Which is why when he saw the open auditions to sing the Blues' National Anthem he jumped at the opportunity.
"I saw no downsides to trying out for this," said Pentecost. "Even if I hadn't won, I still would have gotten to do that audition. I get to sing on the ice in front of the St . Louis faithful in that amazing arena."
More than 100 people sent in video auditions, and Pentecost advanced to the final round which was held at Powell hall. He said he was shocked to hear his name announced as the winner.
"I was just like there's zero chance it's going to be me," said Pentecost. "So when they picked me that was me reaction, really! They picked me!?".
Pentecost hopes that singing the National Anthem at the Blues game will open up more opportunities for local musicians.
"I hope that the fan feedback filters it's way up to the management there," said Pentecost. "And they say, you know maybe we should make a more regular thing of this."
Pentecost will perform the national Anthem before the Blues vs. San Jose Sharks game on Nov. 9, 2018 at 7 p.m.
