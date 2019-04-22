ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A Maplewood man was killed during a late-night crash in St. Louis County.
Sixty-eight-year-old Troy D. King Jr. was driving along Rott Road at Interstate 270 when his 1999 Ford F250 traveled off the side of the road and hit a guardrail. The crash occurred around 11:15 p.m. Sunday.
King Jr., who was reportedly not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, was pronounced dead at the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.