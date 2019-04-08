ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Two men robbed a Family Dollar in Maplewood on Sunday night.
Police said the men entered the Family Dollar in the 2300 block of McCausland just before 10 p.m., armed with knives, and demanding money. After stealing the cash, they ran off.
No one was injured.
The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.