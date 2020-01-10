MAPLEWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A Maplewood business owner is frustrated after vandals spray painted messages about communism on the business' windows.
Brad Jackson owns Roughneck Beard Company on Manchester Road in the heart of downtown Maplewood.
He arrived to his business Friday morning to find it tagged with graffiti.
He believes vandals targeted him because he's been outspoken on social media against hate groups.
"You oppose these hate groups and they show up and do something like this. For me it's just a confirmation that we are opposing the right people," Jackson said. "It would never dawn on me to go to a business and spray a window."
Police are not calling this a hate crime.
No suspects have been caught and the business spent the afternoon cleaning up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.