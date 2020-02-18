MAPLEWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Side Project Brewing landed the number two spot of the top 100 breweries in the world by the website RateBeer.
The Maplewood area brewery was previously listed in the number nine spot.
“This recognition from the very supportive beer community is a huge honor and is humbling as we learn that the ethos we follow is shared by so many. Thank you to all who have traveled to visit us and to see our vision in operation at our tiny brewery in Maplewood, Missouri,” the brewery posted to its Instagram account.
According to RateBeer, “the winners here represent a small portion of the top 1% of brewers worldwide. All of us in the RateBeer worldwide community are very pleased and grateful for the artisanal contributions of these leading breweries.
The only other Missouri brewery to make the list was Boulevard Brewing company in Kansas City.
