MAPLEWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police in Maplewood are investigating after shots were fired at an apartment building late Monday night.
Officers were called to the 7300 block of Flora Avenue around 11:40 p.m. for a report of shots being fired. Once they arrived, they could not locate any shooting but learned a second shooting occurred around the same time at an apartment in the 7400 block of Commonwealth.
According to police, several rounds were fired through a bedroom window of the apartment on Commonwealth. The apartment was unoccupied because the residents moved out after gunfire erupted one day prior.
Some of the rounds fired at the apartment Monday traveled though the bedroom wall and into an adjacent apartment that was occupied. Several rounds also hit a vehicle parked on the nearby street.
Officers at the scene found over 40 spent .223 and 9 mm shell casings.
No one was injured during the incident.
Anyone with information is urged to call police at 314-645-3000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.