MAPLEWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.COM) --Victims of domestic abuse in the City of Maplewood soon will not be penalized by the city for calling 9-1-1. An ordinance that evicted homeowners who called 9-1-1 more than 3 times in 6 months is being changed after the ACLU and the city reached a settlement.
In the settlement, the city is paying $370,00 in compensation to the victim in the lawsuit and is voting on changing the wording of the ordinance to protect domestic violence victims.
“The big change is if you're a victim of domestic abuse, you cannot be evicted from your residence,” said Martin Corcoran, the city manager of the city of Maplewood. After two table reads of new ordinance at Tuesday night’s city council meeting, the council voted in favor it unanimously both times. This means the ordinance will move forward to a final vote on Tuesday, September 25. Corcoran thinks it will pass.
The St. Louis Equal Housing and Opportunity Council says the ACLU’s lawsuit settlement with the city is a good step forward, but thinks more works needs to be done.
“There are other municipalities in the St. Louis region and across the country that have very similar ordinances,” said Elisabeth Risch, asst. director of EHOC.
Risch says EHOC is not letting Maplewood off the hook just because the lawsuit was settled.
“We're concerned that nuisances ordinances and crime free ordinances in general are used disproportionately against people of color,” said Risch. However, Corcoran rejects the idea that racial profiling is happening nuisance charges. He tells News 4 that in the last 10-12 years,c Maplewood City Council has had 139 nuisance hearings and only 35 of them were for minorities.
Corcoran says this new ordinance just protects victims of domestic abuse. Residents who are getting nuisance calls and it is proven in a nuisance hearing will still be stripped of their occupancy permits to live in Maplewood.
