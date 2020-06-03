ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis police released a list of businesses targeted by looters and vandals during civil unrest on Monday and Tuesday nights.
As of Wednesday morning, police said they have taken 106 property damage, burglary, or destruction of property reports.
In total, police said 44 people have been arrested related to ongoing unrest in the area.
