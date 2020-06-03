America Protests St Louis

Syed Sajid cleans up inside his store, Gold & Diamonds, Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in St. Louis. The shop, like several other in downtown St. Louis, was burglarized and ransacked on Monday night well after peaceful protesters gathered in the afternoon to speak out against the death of George Floyd who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

 Jeff Roberson

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis police released a list of businesses targeted by looters and vandals during civil unrest on Monday and Tuesday nights.

As of Wednesday morning, police said they have taken 106 property damage, burglary, or destruction of property reports.

In total, police said 44 people have been arrested related to ongoing unrest in the area.

Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.