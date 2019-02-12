(KMOV.com) - Not knowing if the federal government will partially shut down again has a lot of people nervous.
Current funding for many federal agencies runs out on Friday and when the government shutdown in December, there was a lot of confusion over food stamps as people were given their February benefits early and told to budget carefully.
Teena Laroue is on disability, born with a rare and potentially deadly form of asthma. Each month, $139 is added to her card to purchase food. She says she is no fan of lawmakers right now.
“They’re way out of touch. They’re up in Washington on the Hill, which sounds like they’re protected and they are. Their families are fine. Its regular people, you and me and others who are feeling these problems, not them,” she said.
She says those who get government assistance should be prepared to get help from food pantries and she calls for those who can help donate to those pantries.
More than 700,000 people in Missouri use food stamps. The state gets more than $84 million a month in food stamp benefits from the federal government.
