(KMOV.com) - A slowing of mail has customers across the St. Louis Metro area frustrated.
Hans Carpenter, Marketing Manager for Cope Marine in O’Fallon, Illinois, says this delay has directly impacted the company’s bottom line.
“We had 15 packages that left in late July and went almost 20 days without a tracking update,” said Carpenter.
He reached out to News 4 after we reported on concerns about packages being stalled at the Hazelwood Regional Distribution Facility.
“July 22 is when most of our problems happened,” he said.
He says over the summer, their online sales skyrocketed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We had big quantities that we were shipping out most of the summer,” Carpenter said.
What would have turned into profit turned into refunds because of delayed shipments.
“We started getting emails from our customers, saying they weren’t receiving them and that they weren’t getting any tracking updates, and we were forced to give refunds,” he said.
He’s one of more than a dozen customers complaining about this issue. The U.S Postal Service has been the center of recent criticism for delayed packages and mail.
Currently, federal judges are overseeing the agency to ensure election ballots are delivered on time. A spokesperson says they’ve ramped up measures to ensure that ballots arrive on time.
However, they say they are still dealing with a considerable increase with the number of packages being sent.
USPS sent News 4 the following statement:
“The Postal Service has experienced a considerable increase in package volume. In response to this, we are utilizing our available resources to match the workload created by the impacts of the ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. We appreciate the patience of our customers and the efforts of employees as conditions change on a day-to-day basis. We apologize for the inconvenience of late arriving packages and are working to minimize the impact to our customers.”
