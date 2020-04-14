FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A growing number of self-employed Missourians who lost their jobs due to COVID-19 are hitting roadblocks when filing for unemployment insurance.
Melissa Dunlap, a hair stylist at Rock, Paper, Scissors Salon in Florissant said she's been out of a job for almost a month and keeps getting denied.
"That's terrifying to me because I still have to come up with this money regardless if I'm getting unemployment or not," she said.
Dunlap said she's applied on the Missouri Department of Labor website three times and is getting denied for "insufficient wages." When she applied the third time, she said she got a notice saying she isn't eligible to file again until July 4.
"My biggest fear are those bills stacking up and what is going to happen afterwards," she said.
News 4 uncovered the state's website isn't yet equipped to process unemployment applications filed by people who are self-employed. News 4 sent emails to the Department of Labor and we're told a news release will be issued Wednesday with more information.
With rent for the salon booths due next month, Dunlap said she and her co-workers can't wait much longer.
"That's terrifying to me because I still have to come up with this money regardless if I'm getting unemployment or not," she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.