CRESTWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Many people who live near the Crestwood Mall site say they are searching for answers as to why the property has yet to be developed.
The developer hoping to build on the site will be answering residents questions at Crestwood City Hall Tuesday night.
READ: New life set for old Crestwood Mall Site
The mall was demolished in 2013 and the property sat vacant even since, although dirt is being moved around. A woman whose backyard is behind the site says it is usually quiet but the moving of dirt does make noise.
“It’ll feel like an earthquake in my family room, just vibrating, low rumble, it gets old,” said resident Kathryn Brandt.
A year ago, Walpert Properties announced plans for a mixed use development that would include shops, offices, apartments and condos. Residents hoped there would be groundbreaking within six months, but that didn’t happen.
Crestwood officials say progress is being made.
“For a project this size, this complex, I think it's a reasonable amount of time to take. They've been working diligently to identify tenants, they had none when they started and my understanding is that they now have several, and the project sounds like it's coming along nicely,” said Crestwood City Administrator Kris Simpson.
Simpson added that the project has been moving along is asking residents to be patient.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.