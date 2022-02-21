Many more at-risk patients can now receive lung cancer screenings

(KMOV.com) - It is a five-minute test that could save your life.
A game-changing new option is now available for Medicaid patients in Missouri, where lung cancer rates are among the highest in the nation. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid just updated lung cancer screening eligibility guidelines for those covered by Medicare.
It means many more at-risk patients can get the screening to pinpoint lung cancer earlier. One St. Louis woman told News 4 she blew off the screening during the COVID-19 pandemic until her doctor pestered her to get in for the low-dose CAT scan.
"It was Stage 1, they caught it early, they cut that part of the lobe out, I am cancer-free. I didn't have to do radiation or chemo or anything, I feel very blessed," said Sharon Orlando.
"We know that if we can screen these patients for early detection, or changes in the lungs, we may detect a lung nodule that is potentially growing," said Beth Arenas, a nurse navigator at Missouri Baptist Medical Center.
The new guidelines are:
- Someone between 50 and 77-years-old
- Have a history of smoking a pack a day for 20 years or two packs a day for 10 years
- Or a current smoker or have quit in the last 15 years
