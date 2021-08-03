ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - As the summer winds down, employers throughout the St. Louis area are still desperate to find employees.
Tim Jenkerson owns St. Louis Lawncare and said his current staff is already working 10-hour days as he struggles to fill openings.
“It makes for stressful days. We can’t really grow as fast as we want to it, it would make things easier, and shorter days for the guys if we have more people,” Jenkerson said.
From lawncare to hospitality, "Help Wanted" signs hanging in windows and on buildings aren’t helping. The worker shortage is also hitting the City of St. Louis hard as they look to fill over 100 civil service positions. Openings range from 911 dispatchers, animal control employees and refuse workers. Nick Dunne with St. Louis City said they’re now offering a $3,000 hiring incentive to fill vacant positions with the Refuse Division. In addition, city employees who refer individuals to refuse division jobs will receive a one-time $1,000 bonus.
“We’ve upped the incentives just because we want to find people who are excited to work for the city, and we think this is a great incentive,” Dunne said.
Until the city can find more refuse employees, they’ve combined refuse and recycling. However, there are a number of designated recycling bins still offered around the city limits.
Employers in the medical industry said they’re also suffering from employee shortages. Jake Dinkel with Total Access Urgent Care said they are looking to fill over 150 open positions, ranging from providers, clinical employees, EMTs, paramedics, medical assistants and receptionists. Total Access Urgent Care said it’s already increased base pay and benefits. They’ve temporarily closed a few locations.
“We do have 27 locations. We did have to temporarily close 3 of them because of staffing,” Dinkel said. “We would love to treat more patients but we need more staff.”
Applicants interested in a job with the City of St. Louis can visit http://stlouis-mo.gov/jobs to apply. Anyone interested in a job with St. Louis Lawncare can call (314) 974-5911. Those interested in applying at Total Access Urgent Care can visit https://www.totalaccessurgentcare.com/careers/.
