ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - One year after Easter services were primarily virtual or drive-in due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many churches held in-person services Sunday.
To keep churchgoers safe, the Cathedral Basilica in the Central West End required masks and closed off every other pew.
"If we were at fill capacity, 1,700 people would be inside the cathedral, so we reduced capacity to 50 percent by taking out every other pew," said Msgr. Henry Breier, the Rector at the Cathedral Basilica. "Which is still a lot of people, but if you follow the protocols, you're perfectly safe."
Many attendees told News 4 they were excited to attend Easter services in-person.
However, St. Peter AME Church in North City hosted a drive-in Easter service. The pastor says it allowed worshippers to gather in a safe way during the COVID-10 pandemic. The church also offered free COVID-19 testing and other medical supplies to anyone needing them. The church has hosted several other socially-distanced services and events over the past year.
