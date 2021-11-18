ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- A few members of the St. Louis County Council proposed ordinances hoping to curb car crimes amid an metro-wide uptick. Council members Tim Fitch and Mark Harder introduced three bills Tuesday night targeting car thieves.
One targets people who pull car handles. The St. Louis Board of Aldermen passed a bill last month making it illegal to do so.
Another bill is aimed at preventing catalytic converter thefts. The proposal allows police in the county to hold scrap yards accountable for not recording who drops off scrap.
"That is what needs to be done to catch them, just like a pawn shop," Jason Locher, Fairway Automotive store service manager said. "When you pawn certain things, you have to have proof of ID when you're pawning it."
The third bill makes it illegal for someone to ride in a stolen car. This comes after several fans at the Blues game had their cars broken into at the Enterprise Center Tuesday night.
St. Louis Metropolitan police told News 4 the department increased patrols for Thursday night’s game.
Locher said he believes penalties need to be stiff in order to deter criminals. St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell said he is interested to see what the costs will look like in order to deter thieves.
If the door tampering bill becomes an ordinance, then violators could spend a year in jail and or pay a $1,000 fine.
