Many holiday travelers said they're concerned with new Omicron variant, but still on the move seeing friends and family

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- Despite COVID-19 numbers climbing again, thousands of people are traveling in and out of St. Louis this weekend for Christmas.
Last month, Lambert International Airport saw record numbers of travelers over Thanksgiving and its looking like similar numbers this weekend. However, travelers said they had a pretty good experience.
"It was pretty simple, honestly. We didn't really have any issues. Lines were pretty low and small," Taylor Heintz said.
Heintz and his wife traveled in from California. Other passengers had similar experiences. Amelia Kaye, who's from Denver and visited family in St. Louis, said Lambert was great.
"In Denver, the airports are really crowded especially at security, but here, they've been great," Kaye explained.
Lambert officials told News 4 more than 17,000 passengers were expected to be passing through security lines Sunday. That's more passengers than the airport saw during Thanksgiving, despite having fewer flights coming in and out. However, officials said the holiday season is far from over and they're expecting even more travelers into the new year. For some traveling in and out of Lambert Sunday, it was a first in years.
"It's the first time I got to go spend Christmas with my family since two years ago, since the pandemic," Jeannie Boettcher said.
Boettcher lives in St. Louis. She was visiting family in the Chicago suburbs. She said flying was better than she anticipated, but also said she had concerns with increasing cases and the spread of the Omicron variant.
"I'm very concerned. I do worry about Omicron coming back, and I wish everyone would get vaccinated so we could move on," Boettcher said.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force is reporting, as of December 22, 20 percent of patients treated in area hospitals are vaccinated. Eighty percent being treated in hospitals are unvaccinated. Additional data shows daily hospitalizations and new patients are rising again. Passengers said this has been top of mind.
"We always have sanitizer, and we always have our protective measure which is our mask and try to keep that secure," Natalie McDaniel said.
McDaniel and her family traveled to Wisconsin for the holiday weekend. Her kids, Colette and Christian, said they're tired of wearing masks, but also said they understand why they need to wear them. The kids told News 4 they were just excited to spend time with their family for Christmas.
"We went to Kenosha. We visited my grandmother, and it was really fun," Christian Brown said.
Brown's sister, Colette, agreed. She also said she wants to wish everyone a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.
