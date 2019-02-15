ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Employers usually want you to dress for success, but now some companies have started to let you loosen your tie.
Enterprise Rent-A-Car recently implemented a business casual dress code, which is a big change for the 62-year-old company.
"Business casual attire usually means dropping the tie,” said Ben Lawler, mens’ clothing expert with Tom James of Saint Louis.
Corporations aren't the only ones latching onto the trend, last year a California mayor fought to ban neckties, calling it a public health matter because it reduces blood flow.
Also in 2017, ties no longer became a requirement for members of parliament.
Fashion trends change for many reasons, but the casual trend alters when the economy does.
“When the economy is doing well, people have the tendency to dress down and be a little bit more casual, but on the flip side when the economy is not doing so well, people are getting suited and booted, dressing up and getting back to work.” said Lawler .
Casual Fridays isn't a new term, but it's a spreading trend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.