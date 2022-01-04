Many at-home positive COVID-19 results not being reported or counted with state and local totals

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- As lines and spots fill up for in-person COVID-19 tests across the St. Louis region, many are finding their way into drug stores and buying at-home COVID-19 tests. Kits that give you almost instant results, in the comfort of your own home.

As COVID infections are rising, those rapid, at-home tests, are becoming harder to find. However, we've learned those at-home results aren't being reported or recorded by state or local health departments.

"I was at a family gathering and one of the people popped positive. I felt fine at the time, tried to find some tests, couldn't for a few days," James Moffitt said.

Moffitt's a resident in St. Louis County. His story is familiar to many of us in the metro region. Moffitt said he looked several places for in-person COVID tests and they were all booked with appointments for several days, so he opted for an at-home test instead.

"I went to CVS, Walgreens, all that. Couldn't find any, and then I eventually just kept looking around and found some because I started developing some symptoms," Moffitt explained.

Moffitt said his test came back negative, however an unknown still remained.

"Had I been positive, I don't know what I would've done with that information other than let those people around me know, like not a government entity or anything I was aware of," he said.

Danielle Sharrard, a resident of Madison County, Illinois, had the same concern and thought when her at-home COVID-19 test came back positive.

"I was actually really curious about that when I got the positive test, because obviously, if I would've tested at the doctor's office or at the hospital, the health department would have been notified," Sharrard said.

Right now, neither Madison nor St. Clair County in Illinois are collecting at-home positive COVID test results. Both health departments said they're referring residents to the CDC's self testing guidelines, which doesn't ask you to report your status to local health departments. St. Louis County Health Department is recommending the same.

St. Charles County and St. Louis City's health departments are tracking those at-home positive results. For St. Charles County, residents who test positive should call the 'COVID Hotline' at 636-949-1899. For St. Louis City residents who test positive after an at-home test, call this hotline at 314-657-1499.

"Now that I've had the positive test result from an at home test and nobody knows about it, you've gotta imagine the numbers are so much worse because stores everywhere are sold out of at-home tests, and those numbers aren't being reported," Sharrard said.

Some metro residents are wanting to see a website or call-in system for self reporting, while others said that could cause even more issues.

"I don't know what people would do. If that opens the door to abusing that system because I don't know if there's a way to really verify it. You can take a picture, sure, but you could text that picture to a thousand other people," Moffitt said.

Some health departments said self reporting positive tests could be problematic with people not telling the truth, having repeat callers, or discrepancies with tests themselves.