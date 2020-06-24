ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Fair St. Louis and America's Birthday Parade are two of the region's most popular Independence Day celebrations. But both were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Many area 4th of July festivities and fireworks displays have been called off. But a few fireworks shows are still scheduled to take place.
On July 3rd, the Union Parks Department is planning to host a fireworks display at Veterans Memorial Park. The city believes it can hold the event and still practice social distancing.
"Because of the area that we set them off there's a very large perimeter of businesses and schools and parking lots that people can utilize," said Chad Pohlmann, Parks and Recreation Director.
Pohlmann said concession stands will be closed and children's activities cancelled for safety, because they tend to promote close contact between people.
The City of St. Charles is planning a fireworks display on July 4th at 9:20 p.m. along the riverfront.
In Jefferson County, Elks Lodge 2372, is one of three groups planning to host a fireworks display.
"Everybody else was canceling theirs and we felt like since the guidelines have gotten a little bit looser we decided to go ahead and have it," said Tim Hearst, club room manager.
Hearst said there'll be park benches for seating that will be 6 feet apart. And he said people can stay with their cars in the parking lot to watch the fireworks and avoid the possibility of congregating together.
Other groups planning fireworks displays in Jefferson County are VFW Post 5331 in Cedar Hill and the De Soto Lions Club.
Fireworks stands are reporting very brisk sales this year and suspect many people are planning to have do-it-yourself fireworks displays.
"By far after four days we're very far ahead of where we've ever been before," said Jeff Taylor on fireworks sales.
Elected leaders are reminding residents that it's illegal to set off fireworks in the City of St. Louis and St. Louis County.
