ST. PETERS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A new $6.3 million dollar manufacturing and retail operation has been announced for a ‘booming’ business park in St. Peters that will bring more than 80 new jobs with its opening.
Central States Manufacturing, Inc. announced the 53,000 square-foot project on Tuesday which will be located on a 12.4 acre site in the Premier 370 Business Park just north of Interstate 70 and Highway 370 in St. Peters.
In a press release from Central States Manufacturing, Inc., the company announced they will create 88 new jobs. The full time jobs with benefits will bring an estimated $2.64 million in annual payroll to St. Charles County.
“We are very excited about our new facility in St. Peters,” said Adam Haynes, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Central States Manufacturing, Inc. “This location will allow us to better serve our customers in the Missouri and Illinois area with faster lead-time to help grow their business. The community has been very receptive, and I look forward to working with our new employees to find ways to serve and to be an outstanding resource for our neighbors.”
The St. Peters site will be the tenth location for Central States Manufacturing.
