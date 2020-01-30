CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Mark Mantovani is considering a second run for St. Louis County Executive, he told News 4.
Mantovani narrowly lost the Democratic nomination in 2018 to Steve Stenger. Stenger easily won the general election for a second term but later stepped down after pleading guilty to federal pay-to-play charges. He is currently serving time in prison.
Sam Page was appointed to replace Stenger and a special election will be held this year to fill the rest of Stenger’s term.
Mantovani says he has not made a final decision. Candidates have between February 25-March 31 to file. The primary is in August.
Both Page and St. Louis County Assessor Jake Zimmerman have announced they are running.
