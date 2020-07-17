ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was found dead in north St. Louis late Thursday.
According to police, a man died after being shot in the head just before 11 p.m. in the area of Henner and Bircher.
Homicide detectives have been called to investigate.
There have been 32 homicides in the City of St. Louis this July. The homicide marks the 133rd in the City of St. Louis so far this year.
No additional details have been released.
