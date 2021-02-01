ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man had his pants stolen during a robbery in the Kingsway East neighborhood Sunday afternoon.
According to police, the 23-year-old man was inside a residential building in the 4800 block of Hammett Place around 3 p.m. when the suspect walked up to him. The suspect allegedly hit the man in the face with a gun and then stole his pants, which contained money, a cell phone and various personal cards.
When the suspect ran down the stairs, the victim grabbed his own gun and the two exchanged gunfire. No one was shot, but the victim did suffer a face injury that required medical attention.
The suspect is not currently in custody, according to police.
